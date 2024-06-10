Our client in the Western Cape is seeking an Intermediate Support Engineer (Permanent On Site Position). In this role, you’ll provide technical support to their customers. You should have experience with databases, creating Postman collections, and scripting in Bash, PowerShell, or VBScript. If you enjoy collaborating with others, possess excellent communication skills, and excel in time management, we want to hear from you!
- 2+ years of experience in technical support, preferably in a SaaS environment
- Experience with Databases
- Postman
- Bash / PowerShell or VBScript
- Strong technical knowledge of cloud computing and web-based applications
- Familiarity with ticketing systems, particularly ConnectWise Manage is helpful
- Experience with SQL and scripting a plus
Desired Skills:
- support engineer
- cloud
- Bash
- SaaS
- SQL
- ticketing
- PowerShell
- Postman
- Operating system installation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Our client in the Western Cape is seeking an Intermediate Support Engineer (Permanent On Site Position). In this role, you’ll provide technical support to their customers. You should have experience with databases, creating Postman collections, and scripting in Bash, PowerShell, or VBScript. If you enjoy collaborating with others, possess excellent communication skills, and excel in time management, we want to hear from you!