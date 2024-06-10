Intermediate Support Engineer

Our client in the Western Cape is seeking an Intermediate Support Engineer (Permanent On Site Position). In this role, you’ll provide technical support to their customers. You should have experience with databases, creating Postman collections, and scripting in Bash, PowerShell, or VBScript. If you enjoy collaborating with others, possess excellent communication skills, and excel in time management, we want to hear from you!

2+ years of experience in technical support, preferably in a SaaS environment

Experience with Databases

Postman

Bash / PowerShell or VBScript

Strong technical knowledge of cloud computing and web-based applications

Familiarity with ticketing systems, particularly ConnectWise Manage is helpful

Experience with SQL and scripting a plus

Desired Skills:

support engineer

cloud

Bash

SaaS

SQL

ticketing

PowerShell

Postman

Operating system installation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our client in the Western Cape is seeking an Intermediate Support Engineer (Permanent On Site Position). In this role, you’ll provide technical support to their customers. You should have experience with databases, creating Postman collections, and scripting in Bash, PowerShell, or VBScript. If you enjoy collaborating with others, possess excellent communication skills, and excel in time management, we want to hear from you!

Learn more/Apply for this position