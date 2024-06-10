IT Technician

Jun 10, 2024

A+
N+
3-4 Year IT Experience
Will do Remote support and onsite (Clients).
Drivers Licence
Own Vehicle

Desired Skills:

  • A+
  • N+
  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • PC installation
  • Remote support
  • Desktop PC
  • Remote Troubleshooting
  • Install Software
  • PC maintenance
  • Remote Desktop
  • 1st Line

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

An IT Solutions Company with service in:

– Strategic Consulting
– Business Analysis
– Systems Architecture
– Project Management
– Cyber Security
– Managed services

