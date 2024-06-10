IT Technician – Gauteng Eikenhof

A+

N+

3-4 Year IT Experience

Will do Remote support and onsite (Clients).

Drivers Licence

Own Vehicle

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

Hardware troubleshooting

PC installation

Remote support

Desktop PC

Remote Troubleshooting

Install Software

PC maintenance

Remote Desktop

1st Line

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

An IT Solutions Company with service in:

– Strategic Consulting

– Business Analysis

– Systems Architecture

– Project Management

– Cyber Security

– Managed services

