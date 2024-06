Product Support Technician (Compressor Technician) – Gauteng Gauteng

Well established company on the East Rand seeks a Compressor Technician (field Service)

Minimum three years experience working in Compressors

Excellent customer relations experience

Offer support on technical issues relating to compressors

Good knowledge of compressor parts

Field service for the Gauteng region

Desired Skills:

service technician

compressor technician

field service technician

Employer & Job Benefits:

R10 000 car allowance

