Project Manager – 2 Year Contract – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client who offers Digital business solutions and services require a Project Manager in their Durban office for a two year contract.
Responsibilities:
- Work with the PMO Leadership Team, Finance, HR, and Global Procurement on the implementation and usage of standard program/project management techniques (procedures, processes, templates, and tools) to support the planning and day-to-day execution of projects.
- Maintain relationships with IT and business unit leads and leadership to manage service expectations, including deliverables, timeliness, and value.
- Demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of complex program management and utilize the company’s expertise to identify risks and assess impacts.
- Exceptional program management skills, the ability to inspire teamwork and responsibility among team members, and the application of current tools to improve the effectiveness of deliverables when working on projects.
- Accountable and responsible for managing integration, scope, time (schedule), cost, quality, human resources, communication, risk, and procurement-related activities.
- Identify the project’s financial resources, manage the budget, and keep costs under control.
- Track the growth of program activities and deliverables and non-program work related to the project’s consolidated benefits.
- Interact and conduct interviews with the executive project sponsors, the project team, and external consultants.
The ideal candidate:
- Excellent knowledge of English language (C1 upwards) & communication skills.
- 5 years or more of experience in a Program Manager or Project Manager role in technology-driven programs or projects (experience in HR, benefits, learning, or payroll is preferred).
- Ability to liaison with local government, banking, and third-party resources.
- Bachelor’s degree or Project Management Certification.
- Demonstrated experience in project risk management.
- Direct experience in leading or managing full lifecycle projects or subsections of large or complex projects.
- Strong planning, organizational, leadership, meeting facilitation, and negotiation skills.
- Solves complex problems.
- Takes a new perspective on existing solutions.
- Exercises judgment based on the review of multiple information sources.
- Advanced proficiency in MS Project, MS Word, Visio, MS Excel, and PowerPoint
Preference:
- PMP certificate (Project Management Professional)
- Prince 2 certification
- Waterfall
- Agile
