Project Manager – 2 Year Contract – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client who offers Digital business solutions and services require a Project Manager in their Durban office for a two year contract.

Responsibilities:

Work with the PMO Leadership Team, Finance, HR, and Global Procurement on the implementation and usage of standard program/project management techniques (procedures, processes, templates, and tools) to support the planning and day-to-day execution of projects.

Maintain relationships with IT and business unit leads and leadership to manage service expectations, including deliverables, timeliness, and value.

Demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of complex program management and utilize the company’s expertise to identify risks and assess impacts.

Exceptional program management skills, the ability to inspire teamwork and responsibility among team members, and the application of current tools to improve the effectiveness of deliverables when working on projects.

Accountable and responsible for managing integration, scope, time (schedule), cost, quality, human resources, communication, risk, and procurement-related activities.

Identify the project’s financial resources, manage the budget, and keep costs under control.

Track the growth of program activities and deliverables and non-program work related to the project’s consolidated benefits.

Interact and conduct interviews with the executive project sponsors, the project team, and external consultants.

The ideal candidate:

Excellent knowledge of English language (C1 upwards) & communication skills.

5 years or more of experience in a Program Manager or Project Manager role in technology-driven programs or projects (experience in HR, benefits, learning, or payroll is preferred).

Ability to liaison with local government, banking, and third-party resources.

Bachelor’s degree or Project Management Certification.

Demonstrated experience in project risk management.

Direct experience in leading or managing full lifecycle projects or subsections of large or complex projects.

Strong planning, organizational, leadership, meeting facilitation, and negotiation skills.

Solves complex problems.

Takes a new perspective on existing solutions.

Exercises judgment based on the review of multiple information sources.

Advanced proficiency in MS Project, MS Word, Visio, MS Excel, and PowerPoint

Preference:

PMP certificate (Project Management Professional)

Prince 2 certification

Waterfall

Agile

