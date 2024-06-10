Project Manager – 2 Year Contract

Jun 10, 2024

Our client who offers Digital business solutions and services require a Project Manager in their Durban office for a two year contract.
Responsibilities:

  • Work with the PMO Leadership Team, Finance, HR, and Global Procurement on the implementation and usage of standard program/project management techniques (procedures, processes, templates, and tools) to support the planning and day-to-day execution of projects.
  • Maintain relationships with IT and business unit leads and leadership to manage service expectations, including deliverables, timeliness, and value.
  • Demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of complex program management and utilize the company’s expertise to identify risks and assess impacts.
  • Exceptional program management skills, the ability to inspire teamwork and responsibility among team members, and the application of current tools to improve the effectiveness of deliverables when working on projects.
  • Accountable and responsible for managing integration, scope, time (schedule), cost, quality, human resources, communication, risk, and procurement-related activities.
  • Identify the project’s financial resources, manage the budget, and keep costs under control.
  • Track the growth of program activities and deliverables and non-program work related to the project’s consolidated benefits.
  • Interact and conduct interviews with the executive project sponsors, the project team, and external consultants.

The ideal candidate:

  • Excellent knowledge of English language (C1 upwards) & communication skills.
  • 5 years or more of experience in a Program Manager or Project Manager role in technology-driven programs or projects (experience in HR, benefits, learning, or payroll is preferred).
  • Ability to liaison with local government, banking, and third-party resources.
  • Bachelor’s degree or Project Management Certification.
  • Demonstrated experience in project risk management.
  • Direct experience in leading or managing full lifecycle projects or subsections of large or complex projects.
  • Strong planning, organizational, leadership, meeting facilitation, and negotiation skills.
  • Solves complex problems.
  • Takes a new perspective on existing solutions.
  • Exercises judgment based on the review of multiple information sources.
  • Advanced proficiency in MS Project, MS Word, Visio, MS Excel, and PowerPoint

Preference:

  • PMP certificate (Project Management Professional)
  • Prince 2 certification
  • Waterfall
  • Agile

