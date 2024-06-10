Project Manager at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

About our client:

Our client is a leading IT services company with expertise in telco, payments, retail software – they have a global client base with a strong R&D focus. They are great believers in continuous improvement and fast adapters to new tech and constantly changing business needs. You definitely won’t be bored and you’ll have the opportunity to work on multiple domains and projects. This environment is ideal for critical thinkers who like to trial new tech and new ways of doing things. Some work from home is encouraged but ideally 2 to 3 days in the beautiful Helderberg area

What you will be doing:

Initiate and plan projects in harmony with organisational goals and SDLC best practices.

Enforce SDLC adherence and oversee standardised methodologies.

Efficiently manage project resources, including developers and testers.

Define scope, monitor changes, and ensure project alignment.

Identify and mitigate project risks, proactively addressing issues.

Track timelines and adjust for milestones as needed.

Ensure software quality through quality control measures.

Foster team communication to ensure shared project understanding.

Collaborate with stakeholders to define project goals and expectations.

Resolve project issues promptly to minimise disruptions.

Maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Regularly report project status to senior management and clients.

What you need:



A relevant tertiary qualification would be beneficial.

PMP certification or equivalent is a plus.

Proven software development project management experience.

Profound knowledge of SDLC and software methodologies (Agile, Scrum, Waterfall).

Strong proficiency in project management tools and software, with experience in Jira and Jira BigPicture ideally.

Experience with MS Project would also be valuable.

Exceptional problem-solving, leadership, and team management skills.

Results-oriented, ensuring on-time, high-quality software delivery.

Job ID:

J104526

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Project Management

JIRA

JIRA BigPicture

Learn more/Apply for this position