QA Tester

QA Tester (Remote)

US/SA Hours with some flexibility – Manly 8.30am-2.30pm, the rest flexible hours

Responsibilities:

Develop and execute manual test cases based on product specifications.

Identify, log, and validate system defects.

Implement automatic test suite.

Collaborate with the development team to ensure quality and functionality.

Provide regular feedback on the status of quality to team-lead.

Use existing tools to execute test cases and evaluate new or modified software

Experience with automatic testing tools like Cypress or Playwrite

Bonus

Experience with CI/CD pipelines

Coding skills in a LAMP stack and fronted.

Writing Unit Tests and doing TDD

Desired Skills:

Manual

Automation

Cypress

Playwrite

Lamp

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

– Online eyewear retailer

– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract with no end date)

– Work form home OR if you have a dedicated office you prefer to work from.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

Flexitime

Learn more/Apply for this position