QA Tester

Jun 10, 2024

QA Tester (Remote)
US/SA Hours with some flexibility – Manly 8.30am-2.30pm, the rest flexible hours

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and execute manual test cases based on product specifications.
  • Identify, log, and validate system defects.
  • Implement automatic test suite.
  • Collaborate with the development team to ensure quality and functionality.
  • Provide regular feedback on the status of quality to team-lead.
  • Use existing tools to execute test cases and evaluate new or modified software
  • Experience with automatic testing tools like Cypress or Playwrite

Bonus

  • Experience with CI/CD pipelines
  • Coding skills in a LAMP stack and fronted.
  • Writing Unit Tests and doing TDD

US/SA Hours with some flexibility – Manly 8.30am-2.30pm, the rest flexible hours

Desired Skills:

  • Manual
  • Automation
  • Cypress
  • Playwrite
  • Lamp

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

– Online eyewear retailer
– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract with no end date)
– US/SA Hours with some flexibility – Manly 8.30am-2.30pm, the rest flexible hours
– Work form home OR if you have a dedicated office you prefer to work from.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Work From Home
  • Flexitime

Learn more/Apply for this position