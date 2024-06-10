QA Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

QA Tester (Remote)
US/SA Hours with some flexibility – Manly 8.30am-2.30pm, the rest flexible hours
Responsibilities:
- Develop and execute manual test cases based on product specifications.
- Identify, log, and validate system defects.
- Implement automatic test suite.
- Collaborate with the development team to ensure quality and functionality.
- Provide regular feedback on the status of quality to team-lead.
- Use existing tools to execute test cases and evaluate new or modified software
- Experience with automatic testing tools like Cypress or Playwrite
Bonus
- Experience with CI/CD pipelines
- Coding skills in a LAMP stack and fronted.
- Writing Unit Tests and doing TDD
Desired Skills:
- Manual
- Automation
- Cypress
- Playwrite
- Lamp
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
– Online eyewear retailer
– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract with no end date)
– Work form home OR if you have a dedicated office you prefer to work from.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work From Home
- Flexitime