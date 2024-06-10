Qlik in strategic collaboration agreement with AWS

Qlik has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). New targeted investments will simplify the path towards reliable and trusted enterprise AI by combining Qlik’s solutions with AWS cloud and generative AI technologies.

“Our SCA with AWS will accelerate our customers’ ability to use data and AI to sharpen their competitive edge,” says Casey George, executive vice-president: global sales at Qlik. “Together, we are investing to make AI more tangible and actionable, to enable companies to capitalise on their data foundations. This focused collaboration will deliver practical, industry-specific applications.”

Chris Grusz, MD: technology partnerships at AWS, adds: “This collaboration with Qlik helps customers to harness advanced analytics and cloud technologies more effectively in generative AI deployments. Our combined efforts are focused on simplifying how businesses integrate and leverage AI for measurable gains.”

Qlik and AWS will collaborate on a series of strategic initiatives, each designed to provide specific benefits across four key areas:

Drive AI App Development: The SCA will accelerate collaborative innovation that enables customers to derive value from generative AI applications including seamless integrations with AWS generative AI services, such as Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities organisations need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI.

Enhance SAP Data Utilisation: The collaboration will allow customers to gain greater value from their SAP data by migrating their data environments, enabling modern solutions that leverage Qlik’s broad data integration capabilities for both SAP and non-SAP data sources.

Streamline Data Compliance: The collaboration will further enable compliance, privacy, and sovereignty requirements across additional AWS Regions. This will support customer migration and innovation while enabling adherence to critical regulatory standards such as FedRAMP in the US.

Accelerate AI Technology Adoption: Qlik and AWS will intensify co-marketing and co-selling efforts with investments designed to accelerate customer success with trusted enterprise AI.

The SCA aims to simplify business adoption of cloud-based data integration, analytics and AI solutions. The collaboration will focus on increasing co-selling initiatives to provide additional support and resources, simplifying how global enterprises leverage the combined capabilities of Qlik and AWS.