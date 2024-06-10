SAP BI BW Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our Client is a leading innovator in the world of SAP solutions. We are committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that empowers businesses to achieve their strategic goals. With a focus on SAP Business Intelligence (BI) and Business Warehouse (BW), we are seeking a talented SAP BI/BW Consultant to join our dynamic team in Western Cape or Gauteng and help our clients harness the power of data-driven decision-making.

Job Description:

As a SAP BI/BW Consultant at, you will play a crucial role in providing expert guidance, implementing solutions, and ensuring the optimal performance of SAP BI and BW systems.

Key Responsibilities:

Collaborate with clients to understand their business requirements and design effective SAP BI/BW solutions.

Develop, implement, and maintain SAP BW data models and ETL processes.

Create and optimize SAP BPC (Business Planning and Consolidation) solutions.

Work with SAP BW/4HANA as an advantage to optimize data warehousing and analytics.

Provide technical support, troubleshooting, and system performance enhancements.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality solutions within project timelines.

Stay current with SAP updates, best practices, and industry trends.

Qualifications:

A Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (SAP Certification is an advantage).

4+ years of hands-on experience in SAP BI/BW.

Proficiency in SAP SAC, SAP BPC and SAP BW/4HANA is a significant advantage.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and within a team.

Strong project management and organizational skills.

Willingness to travel as needed for client engagements.

Desired Skills:

SAP BW

SAP BI

SAP BW4HANA

SAP SAC

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

