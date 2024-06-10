SAP BW / SAP SAC Consultant (Advanced) 2650 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

You will be responsible for the coordination of the technical implementation as well as the definition and execution of technical test cases

You will be responsible for the definition of functional requirements with the business departments

Your technical background should enable you to understand the complexity of the existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of competence

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

At least 5 years relevant experience

Experience working in international teams

Business process knowledge in Purchasing area

Essential Skills Requirements:

SAP BW / SAP SAC

Data Modelling and data engineering skills

SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills

SAP BW4/HANA Data Modelling skills

SAP BW4/HANA Query Modelling skills

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

SAP Analysis for Office is beneficial

SAP BW-IP Knowledge is beneficial

SAP Data Intelligence skills is beneficial

Modules – SAP BW, Knowledge in SAP MM is preferred

Business process knowledge in Purchasing area

Desired Skills:

SAP BW / SAP SAC

Data Modelling

SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills

Learn more/Apply for this position