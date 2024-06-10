SAP BW / SAP SAC Consultant (Advanced) 2650 TT

You will be responsible for the coordination of the technical implementation as well as the definition and execution of technical test cases
You will be responsible for the definition of functional requirements with the business departments
- Your technical background should enable you to understand the complexity of the existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of competence
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
At least 5 years relevant experience
Experience working in international teams
Business process knowledge in Purchasing area
Essential Skills Requirements:
SAP BW / SAP SAC
Data Modelling and data engineering skills
SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills
SAP BW4/HANA Data Modelling skills
SAP BW4/HANA Query Modelling skills
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
SAP Analysis for Office is beneficial
SAP BW-IP Knowledge is beneficial
SAP Data Intelligence skills is beneficial
Modules – SAP BW, Knowledge in SAP MM is preferred
Desired Skills:
