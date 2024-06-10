SAP EWM Consultant

Must have around 10 years of SAP Experience, with main specialization in the area of SAP WM, with SAP SD or SAP MM as a secondary specialization skill.
Main specialization must be in the area of SAP SD and with SAP WM as a secondary specialization skill.
Experience in manufacturing of vehicles or engines. SAP debugging skills.
Supply Chain and SAP Systems
Desired Skills:
- SAP WM
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree