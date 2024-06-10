SAP EWM Consultant – Eastern Cape East London

Jun 10, 2024

Must have around 10 years of SAP Experience, with main specialization in the area of SAP WM, with SAP SD or SAP MM as a secondary specialization skill.
Main specialization must be in the area of SAP SD and with SAP WM as a secondary specialization skill.
Experience in manufacturing of vehicles or engines. SAP debugging skills.
Supply Chain and SAP Systems

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • SAP WM

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position