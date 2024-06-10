SQL Developer – Western Cape Claremont

Leading investment bank requires the skills of an experienced Python Data Solutions Developer

6 month contract with the option to extend based on performance and client requirements

Hybrid working with 1 day per week in the office in Claremont, Cape Town

Must reside in Cape Town

Qualifications: Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Information Technology and Computer Sciences

Essential experience: 3-5 years of experience in the investments industry; Python programming language

Purpose

To spec, design, develop, test and document processes to import all retail performance (gross of fees), segregated portfolio performance (net and gross of fees) and peer fund performance (Alexander Forbes survey data) and their respective benchmarks into one system.

Outcome: All Performance to be housed in Morningstar

Motivation: Excellent Morningstar analytics and report automation capabilities; Franchises can leverage off both the collation of performance and the Morningstar report automation capabilities for periodic client reporting.

Key Responsibilities

Segregated fund performance – build an automated process to import all segregated fund performance into Morningstar.

Alexander Forbes Institutional Fund performance – build a process to import all segregated fund performance into Morningstar.

Composite benchmark performance – build a process to import all composite benchmark performance into Morningstar.

Automate the distribution of Morningstar batch reports – via email or Cloud storage.

To spec, design, develop, test and document processes to import, store and extract both quantitative and qualitative peer relevant data into a data warehouse.

Outcome: Data storage in SNOWFLAKE/ONESOURE or Morningstar (?) of all peer asset allocations; and other no quantitative peer relative information.

Motivation: The storage of accurate peer asset allocations is becoming an increasing need within the business for reporting, analytical and portfolio construction purposes.

Key Responsibilities

Extract both quantitative and qualitative information from Fund Factsheets/MDDs.

Automate the loading of the data into SNOWFLAKE/ONESOURCE.

Build functionality to extract this information into Excel (or another front end).

To spec, design, develop, test and document processes to import both dynamic and static portfolio and portfolio holdings information into external systems.

Outcome: Daily/Monthly snapshot of portfolio information loaded into Morningstar and/or Bloomberg.

Motivation: Both Morningstar and Bloomberg have extensive holdings based analytical capabilities that we are not fully utilising and can benefit more than one business unit.

Key Responsibilities

Extract portfolio holdings from SNOWFLAKE/ONESOURCE.

Automate the loading of the data Morningstar/Bloomberg.

Build functionality to extract this information into Excel (or another front end).

Desired Skills:

SQL

Python

