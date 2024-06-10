Job Title: UI Developer
Location: Johannesburg
Contract type: Contract (12-month contract)
Hybrid
As a UI Developer, you will support our clients by translating design concepts into interactive, visually appealing, and user-friendly web interfaces. Collaborating closely with our design and development teams, you will ensure seamless integration between front-end and back-end components. Your role is crucial in enhancing user experience and maintaining the highest standards of UI design quality.
Roles and responsibilities:
- Collaborate with UX designers to translate wireframes and mock-ups into responsive and high-performance web applications.
- Develop clean, maintainable, and efficient code using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and modern front-end frameworks (e.g., React, Angular, [URL Removed]
- Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.
- Optimise applications for maximum speed and scalability.
- Conduct thorough testing of web applications to identify and fix bugs and ensure compatibility across various browsers and devices.
- Implement and adhere to best practices for web development, including accessibility standards.
- Participate in code reviews to maintain code quality and share knowledge with the team.
- Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to continually improve the user interface and user experience.
Experience and qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
- 5 years of relevant working experience in UI Development.
- Hands on experience in developing and designing Lightning 2.0/Lightning 3.0 UI
- Proven experience as a UI Developer or similar role with a strong portfolio of web applications.
- Proficiency in front-end technologies including HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript.
- Experience with modern JavaScript frameworks/libraries such as React, Angular, or [URL Removed]
- Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git).
- Knowledge of web performance optimisation and best practices.
- Understanding of responsive design principles and mobile-first development.
- Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
- Hands on experience in design and development of STB Applications / Launcher
If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now!??
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- CSS3
- Javascript
- React
- Angular
- Vue
- Lightning 2.0
- Lightning 3.0
- GIT
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years