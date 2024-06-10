UI Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Job Title: UI Developer

Location: Johannesburg

Contract type: Contract (12-month contract)

Hybrid

As a UI Developer, you will support our clients by translating design concepts into interactive, visually appealing, and user-friendly web interfaces. Collaborating closely with our design and development teams, you will ensure seamless integration between front-end and back-end components. Your role is crucial in enhancing user experience and maintaining the highest standards of UI design quality.

Roles and responsibilities:

Collaborate with UX designers to translate wireframes and mock-ups into responsive and high-performance web applications.

Develop clean, maintainable, and efficient code using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and modern front-end frameworks (e.g., React, Angular, [URL Removed]

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.

Optimise applications for maximum speed and scalability.

Conduct thorough testing of web applications to identify and fix bugs and ensure compatibility across various browsers and devices.

Implement and adhere to best practices for web development, including accessibility standards.

Participate in code reviews to maintain code quality and share knowledge with the team.

Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to continually improve the user interface and user experience.

Experience and qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.

5 years of relevant working experience in UI Development.

Hands on experience in developing and designing Lightning 2.0/Lightning 3.0 UI

Proven experience as a UI Developer or similar role with a strong portfolio of web applications.

Proficiency in front-end technologies including HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript.

Experience with modern JavaScript frameworks/libraries such as React, Angular, or [URL Removed]

Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git).

Knowledge of web performance optimisation and best practices.

Understanding of responsive design principles and mobile-first development.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

Hands on experience in design and development of STB Applications / Launcher

If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now!??

