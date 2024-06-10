UI Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Jun 10, 2024

Job Title: UI Developer
Location: Johannesburg
Contract type: Contract (12-month contract)
Hybrid

As a UI Developer, you will support our clients by translating design concepts into interactive, visually appealing, and user-friendly web interfaces. Collaborating closely with our design and development teams, you will ensure seamless integration between front-end and back-end components. Your role is crucial in enhancing user experience and maintaining the highest standards of UI design quality.

Roles and responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with UX designers to translate wireframes and mock-ups into responsive and high-performance web applications.
  • Develop clean, maintainable, and efficient code using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and modern front-end frameworks (e.g., React, Angular, [URL Removed]
  • Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.
  • Optimise applications for maximum speed and scalability.
  • Conduct thorough testing of web applications to identify and fix bugs and ensure compatibility across various browsers and devices.
  • Implement and adhere to best practices for web development, including accessibility standards.
  • Participate in code reviews to maintain code quality and share knowledge with the team.
  • Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to continually improve the user interface and user experience.

Experience and qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
  • 5 years of relevant working experience in UI Development.
  • Hands on experience in developing and designing Lightning 2.0/Lightning 3.0 UI
  • Proven experience as a UI Developer or similar role with a strong portfolio of web applications.
  • Proficiency in front-end technologies including HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript.
  • Experience with modern JavaScript frameworks/libraries such as React, Angular, or [URL Removed]
  • Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git).
  • Knowledge of web performance optimisation and best practices.
  • Understanding of responsive design principles and mobile-first development.
  • Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
  • Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
  • Hands on experience in design and development of STB Applications / Launcher

If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now!??

Desired Skills:

  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • Javascript
  • React
  • Angular
  • Vue
  • Lightning 2.0
  • Lightning 3.0
  • GIT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position