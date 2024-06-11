African Development Bank and Intel to train millions in AI

The African Development Bank and Intel are partnering to equip 3-million Africans, including 30 000 government officials, with AI skills.

The deal will help create a critical mass of Africans proficient in Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) skills to accelerate growth and productivity and position Africans as contributors, not just consumers of 4IR. The training will address socio-economic challenges and boost productivity in key growth sectors such as agriculture, health, and education, thereby disrupting traditional growth cycles.

Bienvenu Agbokponto Soglo, director of government affairs Africa and IGA chief technology officer liaison, at Intel states: “Intel looks forward to furthering its collaboration with African governments to make advanced technologies such as AI accessible to all, breaking down barriers related to geography, gender, and ethnicity, and enabling widespread participation in the digital economy.”

The partnership will also support African countries, regional economic communities, and continental organizations in developing harmonized policy and regulatory frameworks in AI, 5G, WiFi 6E, data and cloud.

Ousmane Fall, African Development Bank’s acting director of Industrial and Trade Development, underscores the importance of digital skills for Africa’s youth. “With advancements in digital technology, our world is rapidly evolving, and so is our youthful population, projected to reach 830 million by 2050. To develop skills on a large scale and at the necessary speed, we need everyone’s cooperation.

“The bank is thrilled to collaborate with Intel to work towards this shared commitment. Together, we are shaping the digital future of Africa and empowering our youth.”