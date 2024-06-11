Automation Tester

Our client is seeking a skilled Intermediate Automation Tester with a strong background in Python to join their QA team. The ideal candidate will have a solid understanding of software testing methodologies and experience in creating and maintaining automated test scripts. This role is critical in ensuring the quality and reliability of their products.

Responsibilities:

Develop, maintain, and execute automated test scripts using Python.

Collaborate with the development team to understand the functionality and architecture of the application.

Identify, document, and track bugs and issues.

Perform thorough regression testing when bugs are resolved.

Review and analyze system specifications.

Create detailed, comprehensive, and well-structured test plans and test cases.

Conduct post-release/ post-implementation testing.

Work with cross-functional teams to ensure quality throughout the software development lifecycle.

Continuously improve automated testing methodologies to increase coverage and efficiency.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

3-5 years of experience in software testing, with a focus on automation.

Proficiency in Python for test automation.

Experience with testing frameworks such as PyTest, Robot Framework, or similar.

Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git).

Strong understanding of software QA methodologies, tools, and processes.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Experience with continuous integration tools (e.g., Jenkins) is a plus.

Knowledge of other programming languages (e.g., JavaScript, Java) is a plus.

If you meet the above and would like to get an application across, smash that apply button today.

Desired Skills:

Python

SoapUI

Test automation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

