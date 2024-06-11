Our client is seeking a skilled Intermediate Automation Tester with a strong background in Python to join their QA team. The ideal candidate will have a solid understanding of software testing methodologies and experience in creating and maintaining automated test scripts. This role is critical in ensuring the quality and reliability of their products.
Responsibilities:
- Develop, maintain, and execute automated test scripts using Python.
- Collaborate with the development team to understand the functionality and architecture of the application.
- Identify, document, and track bugs and issues.
- Perform thorough regression testing when bugs are resolved.
- Review and analyze system specifications.
- Create detailed, comprehensive, and well-structured test plans and test cases.
- Conduct post-release/ post-implementation testing.
- Work with cross-functional teams to ensure quality throughout the software development lifecycle.
- Continuously improve automated testing methodologies to increase coverage and efficiency.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
- 3-5 years of experience in software testing, with a focus on automation.
- Proficiency in Python for test automation.
- Experience with testing frameworks such as PyTest, Robot Framework, or similar.
- Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git).
- Strong understanding of software QA methodologies, tools, and processes.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills.
- Experience with continuous integration tools (e.g., Jenkins) is a plus.
- Knowledge of other programming languages (e.g., JavaScript, Java) is a plus.
If you meet the above and would like to get an application across, smash that apply button today.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- SoapUI
- Test automation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years