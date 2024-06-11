Azure Infrastructure and security Specialist(Senior) – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Client in the IT Industry is looking for an Azure Infrastructure and Security Specialist(senior) if you meet the below requirements kindly send us your CV.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· 5 years of professional experience in the implementation and support of IT architectures in Azure
· Advanced experience in implementing and administering Microsoft Products, especially Active Directory, KMS, PKI together with the common network services like DNS, DHCP
· Advanced experience in Active Directory architecture and infrastructure
· Expert experience with development and implementation of Active Directory security concepts and IT Security Solutions in Azure
· Advanced network knowledge of IPv4, IPv6, DHCP, DNS, Routing, Firewall
· Expert experience in Azure automation as Infrastructure as Code with Powershell and Terraform
· Advanced experience in administration of Windows Server operating systems
· Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Experience in working with hybrid cloud environments, ideally Microsoft Azure (e.g. Entra ID)
· Experience working in an Agile environment
· Practical knowledge of Terraform and code versioning systems like Git
· Experience in setting up IT Security, especially with Zero Trust solutions, Microsoft Defender products and Active Directory security best practices
· Teamwork and strong internal and external communication skills
· Analytical thinking skills to coordinate, analyse and fix technical faults
· Self-organizer and problem-solver with a strong delivery focus
Desired Skills:
- IT Architecture in Azure
- Azure Infrastructure
- Security Specialist