Azure Infrastructure and security Specialist(Senior)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· 5 years of professional experience in the implementation and support of IT architectures in Azure

· Advanced experience in implementing and administering Microsoft Products, especially Active Directory, KMS, PKI together with the common network services like DNS, DHCP

· Advanced experience in Active Directory architecture and infrastructure

· Expert experience with development and implementation of Active Directory security concepts and IT Security Solutions in Azure

· Advanced network knowledge of IPv4, IPv6, DHCP, DNS, Routing, Firewall

· Expert experience in Azure automation as Infrastructure as Code with Powershell and Terraform

· Advanced experience in administration of Windows Server operating systems

· Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Experience in working with hybrid cloud environments, ideally Microsoft Azure (e.g. Entra ID)

· Experience working in an Agile environment

· Practical knowledge of Terraform and code versioning systems like Git

· Experience in setting up IT Security, especially with Zero Trust solutions, Microsoft Defender products and Active Directory security best practices

· Teamwork and strong internal and external communication skills

· Analytical thinking skills to coordinate, analyse and fix technical faults

· Self-organizer and problem-solver with a strong delivery focus

