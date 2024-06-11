Business Analyst – ServiceNow

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced ServiceNow Business Analyst to join our team on a contract basis. The successful candidate will play a critical role in optimizing and enhancing our ServiceNow platform to meet business needs. This role requires a deep understanding of ServiceNow capabilities, coupled with experience in the telecommunications industry. You will collaborate with stakeholders to analyze business processes, identify requirements, and implement solutions that drive efficiency and effectiveness.

EXPERIENCE LEVEL: Years of experience: > 7

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Analyse Business requirements

Capture user stories and validate with customer

Provide Onboarding User training

Attend Daily Standups

Attend UAT sessions if needed

Continuous discovery (e.g. continuous improvement analysis)

Develop training material (user guides, instructional videos)

SKILL SET:

Experience in ServiceNow platform.

Strong business analysis skills for requirements gathering and process optimization, problem-solving abilities for technical issues, and project management capabilities for implementation and support.

Desired Skills:

servicenow

business analysis

