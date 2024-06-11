Data Analyst

Job Specification
Qualification
- Mathematics/Science/Commerce/IT Degree (NQF Level 7), or equivalent, if substantiated by valid evidence of competency.
Experience
- 1 – 2 years’ relevant data analysis experience in a professional working environment.
- Knowledge of Python and/or R advantageous.
Primary Responsibilities
- Conduct Game Engine Testing (GET) reviews for all product and game types.
- Conduct Random Number Generator (RNG) reviews in line with requirements.
- Conduct Data Monitoring and Analysis (DMA) reviews as per the agreed frequency per client.
- Maintain spreadsheet models to perform the required reviews.
Quality Assurance
- Self-review of own findings and documentation.
- Peer reviewing of other analysts’ findings and documentation.
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- game testing
- data monitoring
- Python
- R