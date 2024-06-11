Data Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal La Lucia

Jun 11, 2024

Job Specification

Qualification

  • Mathematics/Science/Commerce/IT Degree (NQF Level 7), or equivalent, if substantiated by valid evidence of competency.

Experience

  • 1 – 2 years’ relevant data analysis experience in a professional working environment.
  • Knowledge of Python and/or R advantageous.

Job Description

Primary Responsibilities

  • Conduct Game Engine Testing (GET) reviews for all product and game types.
  • Conduct Random Number Generator (RNG) reviews in line with requirements.
  • Conduct Data Monitoring and Analysis (DMA) reviews as per the agreed frequency per client.
  • Maintain spreadsheet models to perform the required reviews.
  • Review and evaluate analytical results to ensure they meet acceptable criteria.
  • Reporting on status and test findings to supervisor.

Quality Assurance

  • Self-review of own findings and documentation.
  • Peer reviewing of other analysts’ findings and documentation.

Desired Skills:

  • game testing
  • R
  • Python

