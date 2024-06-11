Data Scientist at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Join a thriving community of individuals transforming lives through direct selling. Since 1998, people have been changing their lives with our client, taking ownership of career opportunities provided, empowering them to earn a sustainable income and to create similar opportunities for those around them. Our client provides optimised systems and tailored support to help individuals operate efficiently and make effective data-driven decisions. They are actively seeking like-minded individuals who share their passion for making a positive impact. Join the dynamic team and help shape a brighter future together.

What you will be doing:

Uncover insights through data visualisation for smarter decisions.

Streamline processes and automate tasks with cutting-edge solutions.

Prepare data for analysis and reporting with precision and efficiency.

Address various data requests with advanced manipulation and visualisation techniques.

Explore growth opportunities using data-driven approaches.

Enhance data quality and delivery speed for better insights.

Foster collaboration with teams and stakeholders to achieve common goals.

What you need:

Tertiary qualification would be advantageous

A minimum of 1 year of experience is required

Proficient in SQL, Python, and data visualisation techniques.

Skilled in Microsoft Excel for data manipulation.

Strong multitasking and deadline management abilities.

Collaborative team player with a proactive problem-solving approach.

Maintains composure and resolves urgent issues effectively under pressure.

Job ID:

J104486

