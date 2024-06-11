Data Scientist – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Data Scientist, preferably with Degree in Actuarial Science / Statistics / Mathematics / Engineering required to join the data team of this fast growing finance and technology company operating in South Africa, Zambia, Uganda and Kenya, and assist in executing the credit scoring roadmap.

Requirements:

Degree in Actuarial Science / Statistics / Mathematics / Engineering required

Minimum 2-5 years’ experience and a passion for Africa and willingness to work in the developing world context required

Proficiency in data analysis tools required – Google Big Query, SQL. Python, R

String numerical and coding abilities required

Basic understanding of data warehouse and data structures required

Responsibilities:

Executive the credit scoring roadmap

Client limit management – scorecard code maintenance, testing and reporting, assist in the development of scorecards and credit policy proposals, analysis and recommendations based in test results

Analysis – communicate findings on analytical approaches, translate business problem into analysis,

