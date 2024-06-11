Developer – OpenEdge at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client offers financial service solutions helping their clients achieve their dreams. With an emphasis on culture fit, they boast a dedicated team of over 600 employees, many with over a decade of tenure. They have built their culture on a feeling of togetherness, trust and respect and are always looking to support employees’ continuous learning. Using Agile, they provide diverse services with a focus on research, innovation and improvement.

What you will be doing:

Ensure Developer Manager and Developer views in Task Manager are up-to-date and accurate, collaborating with team members for cross-checking.

Participate in Scrum meetings.

Foster teamwork by collaborating closely with other team members to achieve the best results.

Share progress updates with fellow team members rather than just the Scrum Master.

Dive into writing code based on supplied ASD, contributing to project success.

Take on a focused and impactful role within the team’s scope of work.

Work closely with the pool lead or functional owner, ensuring alignment and progress.

Provide daily progress reports, keeping everyone in the loop and moving forward smoothly.

What you need:

Experience with OpenEdge software would be advantageous.

6 years of development experience.

Ideal to have experience in the Financial Services sector.

Fundamental proficiency in the development environment and relevant coding language.

Basic problem-solving skills and ability to seek clarification on requirements.

Essential to have good communication skills.

Proactive attitude with a thirst for knowledge and logical thinking.

Ability to work independently or collaboratively within a team.

Capable of meeting tight deadlines.

Approach tasks in a logical and detail-oriented manner.

