Fullstack Java Developer

Ready to join a dynamic and innovative company at the forefront of Medical / Tech, dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions to their client? Thier team is driven by a passion for technology and a commitment to excellence
Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain end-to-end enterprise solutions, integrating frontends developed in Angular with backend systems based on the Java stack.
- Utilize software engineering principles, architectural concepts, and design patterns to create robust and scalable solutions.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and implement API integrations with a focus on security (Basic Auth, OAuth2).
- Implement solutions in a microservice architecture, ensuring scalability and flexibility.
- Work with post-relational and relational SQL databases (PostgreSQL, MySQL), modifying and creating database queries or stored procedures as needed.
- Participate in the full software development lifecycle, including requirements analysis, design, implementation, testing, and deployment.
- Stay updated on industry trends and best practices, continuously improving our development processes and technologies.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or similar.
- Strong proficiency in Java 11+ and object-oriented design principles, with experience developing modular OO applications (Spring, J2EE).
- Experience with Maven, Jenkins, and integrating solutions through RESTful web services using XML and/or JSON formats.
- Proficiency in frontend technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript/TypeScript, and frontend frameworks/libraries like Bootstrap, jQuery, Node.js, or AngularJS (version 10+).
- Experience with API integration and API security protocols (Basic Auth, OAuth2).
- Familiarity with building solutions in a microservice architecture.
- Hands-on experience with post-relational and relational SQL databases (PostgreSQL, MySQL), including writing and optimizing database queries and stored procedures.
- Knowledge of container platforms (Kubernetes, Docker), Linux, and Atlassian Jira and Confluence.
- Excellent communication skills and ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.
Preferred ( additional ) skills:
- Knowledge of container platforms (Kubernetes, Docker).
- Experience with Linux operating systems.
- Familiarity with Atlassian Jira and Confluence for project management and collaboration.
If you are a passionate Full Stack Software Engineer looking to make an impact in a dynamic and collaborative environment, we encourage you to apply. Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Fullstack Java
- Java Developer
- Hybrid work
- J2EE
- OOP