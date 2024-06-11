Fullstack Java Developer

Ready to join a dynamic and innovative company at the forefront of Medical / Tech, dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions to their client? Thier team is driven by a passion for technology and a commitment to excellence

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain end-to-end enterprise solutions, integrating frontends developed in Angular with backend systems based on the Java stack.

Utilize software engineering principles, architectural concepts, and design patterns to create robust and scalable solutions.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and implement API integrations with a focus on security (Basic Auth, OAuth2).

Implement solutions in a microservice architecture, ensuring scalability and flexibility.

Work with post-relational and relational SQL databases (PostgreSQL, MySQL), modifying and creating database queries or stored procedures as needed.

Participate in the full software development lifecycle, including requirements analysis, design, implementation, testing, and deployment.

Stay updated on industry trends and best practices, continuously improving our development processes and technologies.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or similar.

Strong proficiency in Java 11+ and object-oriented design principles, with experience developing modular OO applications (Spring, J2EE).

Experience with Maven, Jenkins, and integrating solutions through RESTful web services using XML and/or JSON formats.

Proficiency in frontend technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript/TypeScript, and frontend frameworks/libraries like Bootstrap, jQuery, Node.js, or AngularJS (version 10+).

Experience with API integration and API security protocols (Basic Auth, OAuth2).

Familiarity with building solutions in a microservice architecture.

Hands-on experience with post-relational and relational SQL databases (PostgreSQL, MySQL), including writing and optimizing database queries and stored procedures.

Knowledge of container platforms (Kubernetes, Docker), Linux, and Atlassian Jira and Confluence.

Excellent communication skills and ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.

Preferred ( additional ) skills:

Knowledge of container platforms (Kubernetes, Docker).

Experience with Linux operating systems.

Familiarity with Atlassian Jira and Confluence for project management and collaboration.

If you are a passionate Full Stack Software Engineer looking to make an impact in a dynamic and collaborative environment, we encourage you to apply. Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]

