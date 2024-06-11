IT Support Specialist at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for an IT Support Specialist to join our team in Cape Town – Hybrid.

This role supports the smooth running of the production applications and infrastructure and is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.

Role Description:

  • Supports the running of production applications.
  • Provides 24 x 7 first-line standby / support for production environments.
  • Creates temporary fixes within systems to achieve Service Level Agreements.
  • Provides technical advice and consultation to the business.
  • Implements cost saving / optimisation initiatives.
  • Participates in systems handover process (OSSP).
  • Acquires and applies knowledge of business processes, procedures, policies and practices.
  • Communicates effectively regarding support related activities.
  • Participates in software and/or hardware upgrades.
  • Responsible for capacity monitoring.
  • Pro-actively monitors the production environment.

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • Support
  • Specialist

