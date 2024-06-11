IT Support Specialist at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for an IT Support Specialist to join our team in Cape Town – Hybrid.

This role supports the smooth running of the production applications and infrastructure and is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.

Role Description:

Supports the running of production applications.

Provides 24 x 7 first-line standby / support for production environments.

Creates temporary fixes within systems to achieve Service Level Agreements.

Provides technical advice and consultation to the business.

Implements cost saving / optimisation initiatives.

Participates in systems handover process (OSSP).

Acquires and applies knowledge of business processes, procedures, policies and practices.

Communicates effectively regarding support related activities.

Participates in software and/or hardware upgrades.

Responsible for capacity monitoring.

Pro-actively monitors the production environment.

Desired Skills:

IT

Support

Specialist

