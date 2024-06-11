IT Support Specialist at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for an IT Support Specialist to join our team in Cape Town – Hybrid.
This role supports the smooth running of the production applications and infrastructure and is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.
Role Description:
- Supports the running of production applications.
- Provides 24 x 7 first-line standby / support for production environments.
- Creates temporary fixes within systems to achieve Service Level Agreements.
- Provides technical advice and consultation to the business.
- Implements cost saving / optimisation initiatives.
- Participates in systems handover process (OSSP).
- Acquires and applies knowledge of business processes, procedures, policies and practices.
- Communicates effectively regarding support related activities.
- Participates in software and/or hardware upgrades.
- Responsible for capacity monitoring.
- Pro-actively monitors the production environment.
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Support
- Specialist