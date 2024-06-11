Java Developer

Full Stack Java Developer with minimum 10 years’ Java development experience required to join this small but highly skilled software development team for a fast growing finance and technology company operating in South Africa, Zambia, Uganda and Kenys. You will be required to work from the Stellenbosch office.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualifications highly beneficial

Minimum 10 years’ Java Development experience required

PHP experience advantageous

You will be assisting the Development Team to help build out their world class software platform.

You will have the freedom to express yourself and show your coding abilities, have the opportunity to contribute on all phases of the development cycle (from specification phase to deployment) and make a difference and see your work have a positive impact on the business and clients.

