Java script Full stack Developer (advanced) – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client in the IT Industry is looking for a Full Stack Developer. If you meet the below requirement, please send us your CV.

Product / Feature Team Information (if applicable)

Are you an exceptionally skilled developer looking to make an impact?

Join our vibrant Platform Development team of 15 people in an intellectually stimulating environment where you’ll collaborate to solve complex challenges on our Developer platform, .

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIRED (in sequence of importance):

1. NodeJS (typescript and javascript)

2. React and backend development

3. noSQL DB (mongo, redis)

4. Docker, Docker Compose

5. Thorough understanding of Git processes

6. Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

1. Experience with AWS, EKS

2. Jest testing framework experience

3. Experience with micro frontend frameworks

4. Experience with trunk-based development

5. GraphQL

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

· Minimum 6+ years of IT experience

· Minimum 4 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience

· Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)

