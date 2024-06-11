L1 ServiceNow Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are seeking a dedicated and enthusiastic ServiceNow Level 1 Desktop Support Engineer to join our client in the telecommunications industry. This is a contract position based in Cape Town, offering a hybrid working model to provide flexibility between office and remote work.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

End user support triage and escalation.

System Health check (e.g. backups, server health, integration reporting)

simple user requests (e.g. over the shoulder support, FAQs)

ARMS request processing (e.g. User onboarding)

System personalisation (e.g. search filters)

Respond to end user queries (e.g. access level queries, reporting, user-level incidents)

Respond system event alerts, log faults (e.g. System performance incidents)

Usability checks (e.g. system responsiveness)

Create problem records (e.g. for repeat incidents)

Data Quality checks (e.g. foundation data validation)

Integration reporting (e.g. ticket status alignment)

Conduct runbook automations (e.g. automated process restarts, invoke workflows)

Software license compliance

Sox control (Remedy user attestation reports)

Incident comms (all severities, business hours)

SKILL SET:

Basic UNIX and Database SQL Skills

Experience in operating and maintaining ServiceNowsuite of products (ITSM, ARS, CMDB, SRM, SmartIT, Smart Reporting, etc.)

Desired Skills:

servicenow

itsm

