L1 ServiceNow Support Engineer

We are seeking a dedicated and enthusiastic ServiceNow Level 1 Desktop Support Engineer to join our client in the telecommunications industry. This is a contract position based in Cape Town, offering a hybrid working model to provide flexibility between office and remote work.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- End user support triage and escalation.
- System Health check (e.g. backups, server health, integration reporting)
- simple user requests (e.g. over the shoulder support, FAQs)
- ARMS request processing (e.g. User onboarding)
- System personalisation (e.g. search filters)
- Respond to end user queries (e.g. access level queries, reporting, user-level incidents)
- Respond system event alerts, log faults (e.g. System performance incidents)
- Usability checks (e.g. system responsiveness)
- Create problem records (e.g. for repeat incidents)
- Data Quality checks (e.g. foundation data validation)
- Integration reporting (e.g. ticket status alignment)
- Conduct runbook automations (e.g. automated process restarts, invoke workflows)
- Software license compliance
- Sox control (Remedy user attestation reports)
- Incident comms (all severities, business hours)
SKILL SET:
- Basic UNIX and Database SQL Skills
- Experience in operating and maintaining ServiceNowsuite of products (ITSM, ARS, CMDB, SRM, SmartIT, Smart Reporting, etc.)
Desired Skills:
- servicenow
- itsm