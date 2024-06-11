L1 ServiceNow Support Engineer

We are seeking a dedicated and enthusiastic ServiceNow Level 1 Desktop Support Engineer to join our client in the telecommunications industry. This is a contract position based in Cape Town, offering a hybrid working model to provide flexibility between office and remote work.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • End user support triage and escalation.
  • System Health check (e.g. backups, server health, integration reporting)
  • simple user requests (e.g. over the shoulder support, FAQs)
  • ARMS request processing (e.g. User onboarding)
  • System personalisation (e.g. search filters)
  • Respond to end user queries (e.g. access level queries, reporting, user-level incidents)
  • Respond system event alerts, log faults (e.g. System performance incidents)
  • Usability checks (e.g. system responsiveness)
  • Create problem records (e.g. for repeat incidents)
  • Data Quality checks (e.g. foundation data validation)
  • Integration reporting (e.g. ticket status alignment)
  • Conduct runbook automations (e.g. automated process restarts, invoke workflows)
  • Software license compliance
  • Sox control (Remedy user attestation reports)
  • Incident comms (all severities, business hours)

SKILL SET:

  • Basic UNIX and Database SQL Skills
  • Experience in operating and maintaining ServiceNowsuite of products (ITSM, ARS, CMDB, SRM, SmartIT, Smart Reporting, etc.)

Desired Skills:

  • servicenow
  • itsm

