L2 ServiceNow Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are seeking a dedicated and enthusiastic ServiceNow Level 2 Desktop Support Engineer to join our client in the telecommunications industry. This is a contract position based in Cape Town, offering a hybrid working model to provide flexibility between office and remote work.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

DR readiness review and test (document TRP, perform DR failover)

Service Catalogue Maintenance (e.g. ServiceNow SC)

Password changes (System accounts)

Foundation data audit (repair data misalignments)

complex user requests (e.g. low-code configuration)

Security patching, vulnerability remediation

Log and Implement Changes as per Release schedule / Urgent Incident Fixes

minor system configuration (e.g. dropdown list changes, system configuration)

Attend Major Incident Boilers (P1 and P2 incidents)

Log problem cases with OEM, ensure SLAs are met

Test and deploy application patches/fixes

Implement workarounds where OEM fixes are pending

System maintenance (e.g. DB indexing,)

Remediate data errors (e.g. foundation data, transactional data)

OEM incident report

Incident reports

Environment management (e.g. QA snapshots)

SKILL SET:

Exp. in ServiceNow Administration and ServiceNow application configuration.

Hands-on knowledge on UNIX commands, shell scripts, Database SQL, DB Indexing, etc.

Hands-on knowledge in system administration, installation, configuration and upgrade of ServiceNow suite of products.

Desired Skills:

servicenow

administration

config

Learn more/Apply for this position