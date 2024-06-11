L2 ServiceNow Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are seeking a dedicated and enthusiastic ServiceNow Level 2 Desktop Support Engineer to join our client in the telecommunications industry. This is a contract position based in Cape Town, offering a hybrid working model to provide flexibility between office and remote work.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- DR readiness review and test (document TRP, perform DR failover)
- Service Catalogue Maintenance (e.g. ServiceNow SC)
- Password changes (System accounts)
- Foundation data audit (repair data misalignments)
- complex user requests (e.g. low-code configuration)
- Security patching, vulnerability remediation
- Log and Implement Changes as per Release schedule / Urgent Incident Fixes
- minor system configuration (e.g. dropdown list changes, system configuration)
- Attend Major Incident Boilers (P1 and P2 incidents)
- Log problem cases with OEM, ensure SLAs are met
- Test and deploy application patches/fixes
- Implement workarounds where OEM fixes are pending
- System maintenance (e.g. DB indexing,)
- Remediate data errors (e.g. foundation data, transactional data)
- OEM incident report
- Incident reports
- Environment management (e.g. QA snapshots)
SKILL SET:
- Exp. in ServiceNow Administration and ServiceNow application configuration.
- Hands-on knowledge on UNIX commands, shell scripts, Database SQL, DB Indexing, etc.
- Hands-on knowledge in system administration, installation, configuration and upgrade of ServiceNow suite of products.
Desired Skills:
- servicenow
- administration
- config