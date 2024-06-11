L2 ServiceNow Support Engineer

Jun 11, 2024

We are seeking a dedicated and enthusiastic ServiceNow Level 2 Desktop Support Engineer to join our client in the telecommunications industry. This is a contract position based in Cape Town, offering a hybrid working model to provide flexibility between office and remote work.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • DR readiness review and test (document TRP, perform DR failover)
  • Service Catalogue Maintenance (e.g. ServiceNow SC)
  • Password changes (System accounts)
  • Foundation data audit (repair data misalignments)
  • complex user requests (e.g. low-code configuration)
  • Security patching, vulnerability remediation
  • Log and Implement Changes as per Release schedule / Urgent Incident Fixes
  • minor system configuration (e.g. dropdown list changes, system configuration)
  • Attend Major Incident Boilers (P1 and P2 incidents)
  • Log problem cases with OEM, ensure SLAs are met
  • Test and deploy application patches/fixes
  • Implement workarounds where OEM fixes are pending
  • System maintenance (e.g. DB indexing,)
  • Remediate data errors (e.g. foundation data, transactional data)
  • OEM incident report
  • Incident reports
  • Environment management (e.g. QA snapshots)

SKILL SET:

  • Exp. in ServiceNow Administration and ServiceNow application configuration.
  • Hands-on knowledge on UNIX commands, shell scripts, Database SQL, DB Indexing, etc.
  • Hands-on knowledge in system administration, installation, configuration and upgrade of ServiceNow suite of products.

Desired Skills:

  • servicenow
  • administration
  • config

