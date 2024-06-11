Monitoring & Evaluation Officer (Wits RHI)

Main purpose of the job:

The M&E Officer will support the monitoring, evaluation, reporting and data quality functions of the Wits RHI’s programme, implement strategies to maximise the usage of data collected, support appropriate dissemination of lessons learned and strengthen the M&E capacity of relevant stakeholder/sub-partner staff

Location:

8 Blackwood Avenue, Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Contribute to the development of programme M&E documentation (e.g. M&E plans, reporting templates, etc.)

Support/mentor the programme and sub-partner staff to promote data collection and reporting flows through the introduction of reporting and data flow SOP’s from the site/sub-partner to Wits RHI

Implement programme monitoring and reporting systems that meet programmatic, donor and DoH requirements

Monitor outputs for key indicators identified by the programme – track performance against targets

Responsible for the development and submission of the quarterly funder and stakeholder reports

Review monthly programmatic data, identify, query and correct discrepancies

In conjunction with the Strategic Information Manager, carry out M&E capacity building programmes to enhance understanding of M&E principles and use of effective M&E methodologies, tools and systems

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self management.

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership for driving own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

Honours Degree in the relevant field

Required minimum work experience:

3-5 years developing, implementing, and managing M&E systems

Working with donor driven programmes in the South African context

M&E capacity building and mentoring

Report writing

Proficiency in MS Office

Experience or knowledge of STATA or SQL

Experience working with REDcap

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Working in donor driven projects in the South African context

Thorough, with good attention to detail

Ordered and systematic, with a tendency to adhere to protocols

Good administrative skills with demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Office

Knowledge of HIV/AIDS

Self-motivated and ability to work independently and as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Demands of the job:

National travelling will be required. Working after hours may be necessary

Being contactable after working hours

Able to work in a highly pressurized and challenging environment

About The Employer:

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

