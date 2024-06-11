Seagate and ASBIS Africa: Meeting the growing demand for advanced surveillance solutions

In today’s interconnected world, the demand for real-time information has reached unprecedented levels, driven by our insatiable thirst for data. Nowhere is this more evident than in the surveillance industry, where data analysis is more crucial than ever.

The unrelenting demand for data and the vast volumes of video captured by surveillance systems necessitate advanced and cost-effective storage solutions. These solutions must be optimised for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), deep learning, high-resolution video, advanced analytics, streaming, and more.

End users and system integrators are in search of reliable, high-capacity drives designed specifically for surveillance, that are capable of supporting multiple cameras, ensuring 24/7 availability, and maximising streaming and frame rate performance.

AI-Driven Security Enhancements

AI-enabled security systems can efficiently manage critical tasks such as traffic flow management among connected vehicles, prioritising emergency vehicles, real-time fraud detection, and facial recognition for enhanced security at venues and transportation facilities.

The data gathered by AI systems allows manufacturers to recognise and address operational inefficiencies, lets medical staff detect and act on unusual patient health trends, and helps retailers to better understand customer behaviour and peak traffic hours.

Proactive Security with AI

From a security standpoint, AI transforms ultra-high-resolution video from a reactive tool used for post-incident investigation into a proactive tool that enables pre-emptive action.

AI helps security integrators and end users identify specific events and triggers in footage, such as a blue bike riding south or a grey-haired man walking towards a building with a dog.

This capability allows for more accurate alerts and forensics, significantly reducing the time required to analyse and act on video data manually.

Seagate’s SkyHawk™ Surveillance Drives

From a video storage solutions perspective, Seagate’s SkyHawk™ surveillance drives stand unmatched in high capacity, optimised firmware, and a reliability workload rating of hundreds of Terabytes per year.

Designed for DVRs and NVRs, SkyHawk drives are fine-tuned for 24×7 workloads, supporting up to 64 HD cameras and up to 32 AI streams.

These drives also feature SkyHawk Health Management for monitoring drive health, providing prevention, intervention and recovery from potential data loss due to unexpected physical damage from vandalism or natural disasters.

Deploying purpose-built SkyHawk drives with advanced technologies ensures optimal drive reliability and performance, supporting both video streaming and AI analysis. This deployment results in the best possible total cost of ownership (TCO) and delivers valuable, actionable intelligence, enhancing storage capabilities while reducing maintenance and service calls. The outcome is increased customer satisfaction and loyalty, along with higher profit margins for integrators.

ASBIS Africa: Expertise and Support

With over 30 years of partnership with Seagate, ASBIS Africa has amassed unparalleled expertise in delivering cutting-edge solutions. Their team of experts is ready to assist customers in selecting solutions tailored to their unique requirements, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age.

For inquiries and orders, customers can reach out via email at info@asbisafrica.co.za or by phone at 010 824 6960.

Seagate and ASBIS Africa are committed to meeting the evolving needs of the surveillance industry, providing advanced, reliable, and cost-effective storage solutions that leverage the power of AI to transform security operations.