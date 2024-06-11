Senior Business Analyst I Foreign Exchange I Contract at IQbusiness – Gauteng Johannesburg

Contract Opportunity
IQbusiness is a leading management consulting firm.
Our Innovative Analysis Team is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join us on a contracting basis for a very specific project opportunity.
Due to the specialized nature of this project, we will only consider applications from candidates who have prior experience working as a Senior Business Analyst on Foreign Exchange projects.
Key Responsibilities and/or output areas include, but are not limited to:
- Must have 10 + years of experience as an all-round BA (data, process, systems and business analysis)
- Must have financial services experience as a Business Analyst specifically in Banking.
- Must have experience as a Business Analyst in rebuilding the FX platform
- Must be able to work directly with the trading desk to elicit requirements for the platform and products (swap, future, forwards etc.)
- Must have a good understanding of FX markets and products (swap, future, forwards etc.)
- Must have a good understanding of product mechanism
- Must know how to calculate FX products
Please Note:
As all IQbusiness roles require honesty in the handling of or access to cash, finances, financial systems, or confidential information; our recruitment process requires that the following background checks be completed: credit, criminal, ID, and qualification verification.
IQbusiness is committed to sustainable growth and transformation, we embrace diversity and employ previously disadvantaged individuals.
Desired Skills:
- FX
- Foreign Exchange
- trading
- Business Analysis
- elicitation
- Workshop Facilitation
- Requirements Gathering
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Business Analysis