Senior Business Analyst I Foreign Exchange I Contract at IQbusiness – Gauteng Johannesburg

Contract Opportunity

IQbusiness is a leading management consulting firm.

Our Innovative Analysis Team is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join us on a contracting basis for a very specific project opportunity.

Due to the specialized nature of this project, we will only consider applications from candidates who have prior experience working as a Senior Business Analyst on Foreign Exchange projects.

Key Responsibilities and/or output areas include, but are not limited to:

Must have 10 + years of experience as an all-round BA (data, process, systems and business analysis)

Must have financial services experience as a Business Analyst specifically in Banking.

Must have experience as a Business Analyst in rebuilding the FX platform

Must be able to work directly with the trading desk to elicit requirements for the platform and products (swap, future, forwards etc.)

Must have a good understanding of FX markets and products (swap, future, forwards etc.)

Must have a good understanding of product mechanism

Must know how to calculate FX products

Please Note:

As all IQbusiness roles require honesty in the handling of or access to cash, finances, financial systems, or confidential information; our recruitment process requires that the following background checks be completed: credit, criminal, ID, and qualification verification.

IQbusiness is committed to sustainable growth and transformation, we embrace diversity and employ previously disadvantaged individuals.

Desired Skills:

FX

Foreign Exchange

trading

Business Analysis

elicitation

Workshop Facilitation

Requirements Gathering

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Business Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position