Senior Business Analyst I Foreign Exchange I Contract at IQbusiness – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 11, 2024

Contract Opportunity

IQbusiness is a leading management consulting firm.

Our Innovative Analysis Team is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join us on a contracting basis for a very specific project opportunity.

Due to the specialized nature of this project, we will only consider applications from candidates who have prior experience working as a Senior Business Analyst on Foreign Exchange projects.

Key Responsibilities and/or output areas include, but are not limited to:

  • Must have 10 + years of experience as an all-round BA (data, process, systems and business analysis)
  • Must have financial services experience as a Business Analyst specifically in Banking.
  • Must have experience as a Business Analyst in rebuilding the FX platform
  • Must be able to work directly with the trading desk to elicit requirements for the platform and products (swap, future, forwards etc.)
  • Must have a good understanding of FX markets and products (swap, future, forwards etc.)
  • Must have a good understanding of product mechanism
  • Must know how to calculate FX products

Please Note:
As all IQbusiness roles require honesty in the handling of or access to cash, finances, financial systems, or confidential information; our recruitment process requires that the following background checks be completed: credit, criminal, ID, and qualification verification.
IQbusiness is committed to sustainable growth and transformation, we embrace diversity and employ previously disadvantaged individuals.

Desired Skills:

  • FX
  • Foreign Exchange
  • trading
  • Business Analysis
  • elicitation
  • Workshop Facilitation
  • Requirements Gathering

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Business Analysis

