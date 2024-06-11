Senior Data Analyst

Senior Data Analyst with Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics/Data Science/Computer Science/Statistics and minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar role, required to take on the responsibility of analysing complex data sets and creating insightful visualisations to assist the company in making data driven decisions.

Minimum requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Data Science, Computer Science, Statistics or related field essential

Minimum 5 years’ relevant Data Analysis experience essential

Experience with Google Looker and BigQuery required

Strong SQL experience working with large complex data sets essential

Tableau, PowerBI, Looker, Hex experience and knowledge experience

Programming languages – SAS, Python or R required

Familiarity with data warehousing concepts and techniques required

Analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand data needs and provide recommendations

Collect, organize and analyse large data sets from various sources to identify patters, trends and insights, using SAS, SQL, Python and other tools

Design, develop and maintain reports, dashboards and visualisations to provide ingoing insights into key metrics

Data validation and cleansing

Quality assurance and testing of reports and dashboards

Develop and maintain LookML models and explore new date modelling techniques

Work with team to design and develop ETL processes that feed data into BigQuery

Monitor and improve performance of Hex reporting

Conduct ad-hoc analysis and generate reports to support business initiatives and projects

Utilize statistical tools to interpret data and identify correlations and causations

Support data governance initiatives

