Senior Data Analyst – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Senior Data Analyst with Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics/Data Science/Computer Science/Statistics and minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar role, required to take on the responsibility of analysing complex data sets and creating insightful visualisations to assist the company in making data driven decisions.
Minimum requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Data Science, Computer Science, Statistics or related field essential
- Minimum 5 years’ relevant Data Analysis experience essential
- Experience with Google Looker and BigQuery required
- Strong SQL experience working with large complex data sets essential
- Tableau, PowerBI, Looker, Hex experience and knowledge experience
- Programming languages – SAS, Python or R required
- Familiarity with data warehousing concepts and techniques required
- Analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with stakeholders to understand data needs and provide recommendations
- Collect, organize and analyse large data sets from various sources to identify patters, trends and insights, using SAS, SQL, Python and other tools
- Design, develop and maintain reports, dashboards and visualisations to provide ingoing insights into key metrics
- Data validation and cleansing
- Quality assurance and testing of reports and dashboards
- Develop and maintain LookML models and explore new date modelling techniques
- Work with team to design and develop ETL processes that feed data into BigQuery
- Monitor and improve performance of Hex reporting
- Conduct ad-hoc analysis and generate reports to support business initiatives and projects
- Utilize statistical tools to interpret data and identify correlations and causations
- Support data governance initiatives
