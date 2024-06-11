Senior Data Engineer

Senior Data Engineer with a relevant tertiary qualification (Degree/Hons in Computer Science/Software Engineering/Information Systems, etc) and minimum 4-5 years’ experience in data engineering, database administration or a related field, required to design, build and maintain infrastructure and systems that enable efficient data processing, storage and retrieval for this finance and technology company operating in South Africa, Zambia, Uganda and Kenya.

Minimum requirements:

Bachelor’s of Honours Degree in Computer Science / Software Engineering / Information Systems or similar essential

Minimum 4-5 years’ experience in data engineering, database administration or similar field essential

Proficiency in SQL and experience with relational databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL or Oracle required

Experience in data warehousing and ETL tolls such as Apache Airflow, Talend or Informatica required

Knowledge of data modelling, data architecture and database design principles required

Strong programming skills in Python, Java or Scala required

Understanding of distributed systems, cloud infrastructure and big data technologies such as Hadoop, Spark or Kafka required

Knowledge of data governance, data privacy and regulatory compliance beneficial

Responsibilities:

Design, build and maintain infrastructure and systems tp enable efficient data processing, storage and retrieval

Data architecture and modelling

ETL Development and maintenance

Database design and administration

Data quality and governance

Collaboration with cross-functional teams and stakeholders

Leadership and team management

