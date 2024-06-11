Senior Data Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Senior Data Engineer with a relevant tertiary qualification (Degree/Hons in Computer Science/Software Engineering/Information Systems, etc) and minimum 4-5 years’ experience in data engineering, database administration or a related field, required to design, build and maintain infrastructure and systems that enable efficient data processing, storage and retrieval for this finance and technology company operating in South Africa, Zambia, Uganda and Kenya.
Minimum requirements:
- Bachelor’s of Honours Degree in Computer Science / Software Engineering / Information Systems or similar essential
- Minimum 4-5 years’ experience in data engineering, database administration or similar field essential
- Proficiency in SQL and experience with relational databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL or Oracle required
- Experience in data warehousing and ETL tolls such as Apache Airflow, Talend or Informatica required
- Knowledge of data modelling, data architecture and database design principles required
- Strong programming skills in Python, Java or Scala required
- Understanding of distributed systems, cloud infrastructure and big data technologies such as Hadoop, Spark or Kafka required
- Knowledge of data governance, data privacy and regulatory compliance beneficial
Responsibilities:
- Design, build and maintain infrastructure and systems tp enable efficient data processing, storage and retrieval
- Data architecture and modelling
- ETL Development and maintenance
- Database design and administration
- Data quality and governance
- Collaboration with cross-functional teams and stakeholders
- Leadership and team management
If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
