Senior Developer Frontend (KG) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Extensive Experience in creating websites that scale to thousands of users.
Detail oriented individual, takes pride and ownership in work produced.
Strong MS SQL Skills.
Technical Experience
Other General Attributes
Work as part of a team or alone.
Excellent work ethics, punctual, take pride in the work, and work hard to make deadlines.
No criminal record.
Minimum Requirements:
Experience and Qualities
The candidate should be a Senior Developer with +/- 10 years development experience
A 3/4 year degree B-Tech or similar is required.
Extensive experience in the following is required; C#, ASP.Net,.Net Core, Json, HTML, Javascript, CSS,
MSSQL, LINQ, JQuery, IIS, REST API integration, Azure Web Apps
Experience in any of the following would be advantageous; Biztalk, XSLT, Google BigQuery, .Net MAUI, Web
Services Integration, XML Spy, MS Azure stack, SQL Reporting Services, Mobile Responsive Websites
Desired Skills:
- C#
- XML
- Azure Web Apps
- API Integration
- MS Azure stack