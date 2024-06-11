Senior Developer Frontend (KG)

Extensive Experience in creating websites that scale to thousands of users.

Detail oriented individual, takes pride and ownership in work produced.

Strong MS SQL Skills.

Technical Experience

Other General Attributes

Work as part of a team or alone.

Excellent work ethics, punctual, take pride in the work, and work hard to make deadlines.

No criminal record.

Minimum Requirements:

Experience and Qualities

The candidate should be a Senior Developer with +/- 10 years development experience

A 3/4 year degree B-Tech or similar is required.

Extensive experience in the following is required; C#, ASP.Net,.Net Core, Json, HTML, Javascript, CSS,

MSSQL, LINQ, JQuery, IIS, REST API integration, Azure Web Apps

Experience in any of the following would be advantageous; Biztalk, XSLT, Google BigQuery, .Net MAUI, Web

Services Integration, XML Spy, MS Azure stack, SQL Reporting Services, Mobile Responsive Websites

Desired Skills:

C#

XML

Azure Web Apps

API Integration

MS Azure stack

