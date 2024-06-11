Senior Full Stack Developer at Adapt IT – Gauteng Midrand

Introduction

The Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) division is a multi-industry division of Adapt IT with a solid foundation providing key products. Our products help make businesses feel more in control of their expenses, and provide a cost assurance to help them keep within budget, while planning forecasts.

Our development team is a small team of very strong individuals that are keen to learn, grow, and design new requirements to the best of their ability. Our developers are required to be “thinkers” and not just “doers; That means we push for new ideas, angles, and methodologies!

EPM is constantly seeking new angles into market to provide cutting edge SaaS solutions to our customers. Within our division we support and encourage each other in problem solving and design thinking, and we are looking for Software Developers who share the same vision of creation, design, and commitment that we have as a business.

Description

Key responsibilities and expectations of role:

Design, implement and maintain world-class web applications and workflows using C# .NET as well as other technologies such as Angular.

Collaborate in a fast-paced team environment to understand, engineer, and deliver on business requirements

Strike a balance along the dimensions of feasibility, stability, scalability, and time-to-market when delivering solutions

Identify areas of technical debt, recommend, and implement solutions

· Work with multiple agile development teams that include testers, developers, and DevOps

Minimum Requirements

Required Experience:

At least 8 years of experience as a Full Stack Developer with a focus on Microsoft Technologies (C#, .NET Framework, ASP.NET, Web API)

Experience building front-end web applications using web technologies such as ASP.NET MVC, Angular and/or React, RESTful Services, CSS3, and SCSS

Strong OOP understanding and implementation ability

Strong understanding of C# Reflection.

Must have good UI development skills and basic UX Design skills

Solid understanding of MSSQL with proven experience with Data Modelling, Design, SQL Function, Stored Proc and other common MSSQL

Understanding of the full scope of application development (authentication, integrating with APIs, build process, testing, validation, state management)

Knowledge of Server-Side Rendering vs. Client-Side Rendering

High proficiency in object-oriented analysis and design patterns

Source Control, versioning and branching concepts

High Beneficial skills:

Experience working with Atlassian Suite

Experience with AWS and/or Azure, understanding SaaS Cloud based concepts

CI/CD Tools (Octopus Deploy, Team City, Jenkins, Atlassian Pipelines)

Experience with Messaging Frameworks like Rabbit MQ, MSMQ

Communication & Ownership Skills:

Provide proactive feedback to relevant stakeholders.

Willing to seek guidance from leadership and team for challenging implementations and knowledge gaps

Document and update knowledge base, driving a learning culture and equipping the broader team for success.

Communicate effectively with managers, developers, and other stakeholders

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Great team player with the ability to work with minimal supervision

Desired Skills:

C#

Microsoft Technologies

OOP

