Senior Mobile Developer (LWSnrMobile) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 11, 2024

Experience:

  • Approximately 10 years of hands-on development experience.

  • Proven track record in creating applications that can scale to accommodate thousands of users.

  • Experience in building iOS and Android applications.

  • Significant experience in developing and integrating REST APIs.

  • Strong expertise in JSON data handling and processing.

Technical Skills:

  • Core Technologies:
    • Languages & Framewrks: C#, ASP.NET, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, XML.

    • Libraries & Tols: JQuery, LINQ, SignalR.

    • Database: MS SQL Server (MSSQL).

    • Web & Integratin: IIS (Internet Infrmation Services), REST API integration.

    • Mbile Development: Xamarin/MAUI.

  • Preferred Additional Skills:
    • Integratin: Experience with BizTalk, XSLT, and Web Services Integratin.

    • Develpment Tools: XML Spy.

    • Clud: Familiarity with the MS Azure stack.

    • Respnsive Design: Expertise in develping mobile-responsive websites.

Qualities:

  • Detail-oriented and takes pride in delivering high-quality work.

  • Exhibits strong ownership and responsibility over tasks and projects.

  • Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to troubleshoot complex issues.

  • Capable of working both independently and collaboratively as part of a team.

  • Strong work ethic with a commitment to meeting deadlines and punctuality.

Desired Attributes:

  • Strong communication skills and the ability to articulate technical information clearly.

  • Ability to adapt to new technologies and frameworks as needed.

  • Enthusiastic about learning and applying new skills.

  • Positive attitude towards work and a proactive approach to problem-solving.

Minimum Requirements:

Education Requirements:

  • Matric

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (must have)

Desired Skills:

  • Maui
  • Xamarin
  • Mobile Developer

