ServiceNow Solution Architect – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced ServiceNow Solution Architect to join our team on a contract basis for a prominent client in the telecommunications sector based in Cape Town. This role will involve a hybrid working model, allowing for a combination of remote work and on-site presence as required.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Formulate and document solution (large requirements)

Provide work breakdown and estimates (input to sprint planning)

Maintain system design documents (updating architecture with tweaks and feature enhancements, processes and workflows)

Complete Security SPDA questionnaires

Attend Agile ceremonies (Daily standups, backlog grooming, sprint planning, PI planning)

SKILL SET:

Exp. in designing and building custom solutions for ServiceNow suite of products. Expertise in Unix commands, shell scripts and SQL. Exposure to ServiceNow TSO. Exp. in integration of two ServiceNow systems or integration of ServiceNow with a third party system.

Familiarity with IT service management frameworks such as ITIL, IT Service Management (ITSM), or IT Asset Management (ITAM).

Desired Skills:

solution architect

servicenow

