Software Quality Engineer I

Software Quality Engineer

Job Purpose:

Use the automation test kit (frameworks and pre-defined test tools) to inspect, analyse, design, develop, implement, and execute on re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution, whilst aligning to the prescribed enterprise quality practices and standards.

Job Responsibilities:

Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders through transparent communication which align to the company’s Values.

Work closely with Quality Assurance Leads, Practise Leads, Business Analysts, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of the company’s clients.

Liaise with Stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network that will align to nWoW.

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to the company’s clients.

Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.

Delivery of a well-structured quality assurance solution, aligned to enterprise quality practices and standards, within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.

Report and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational.

Contribute to the systematic breakdown of the business needs into manageable feature(s), stories and epics that can be delivered.

Participate in the backlog grooming.

Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and acceptance criteria per story.

Discuss the low-level design and functional requirements with the QA Lead, Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.

Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the automation frameworks and overall platform.

Develop the automation code using the automation test kit for execution.

Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint.

Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.

Confirm that the automation test code implemented is appropriately catalogued, stored and aligns with the required governance.

Ensure artefacts are easy obtainable by storing all relevant artefacts in the repository

Integration into and test automation execution on DevOps pipelines.

Log defects using the pre-defined defect management process and tool, and ensure the relevant information is captured accurately that will assist with the root cause analysis.

Identify potential product risks and communicate to the QA Lead the details and any possible mitigation factors.

Report status of testing to the squad daily.

Collaborate with the stakeholder to ensure the resolution of a defect and that the root cause analysis is performed and recorded.

Participate in all retrospective reviews.

Participate in the showcase to stakeholders.

Understand and manage own time based on expected timelines articulated by the line-management and project expectations.

Collaborate with Peers and industry experts to understand technical advances and its application within the company’s eco-system.

Seek ongoing improvements in technical capabilities.

Mentor the Software Test Engineers within the team to improve their technical capabilities.

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives, and values.

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise.

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities.

Contribute to the company’s Culture building initiatives (e.g., staff surveys etc.).

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models, and systems though agile thinking.

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level:

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

Preferred Qualification:

Bootcamp training in Agile and DevOps.

Preferred Certifications:

ISTQB Agile Foundation. ISTQB Advanced certification (preferred). Bootcamp training in Agile & DevOps.

Minimum Experience Level:

5 – 8 years Test automation experience

Testing of Web & Mobile frontends and APIs

Insprint automation using established Test Tools and Frameworks

Non-Functional Testing and integration into DevOps Pipelines

Required Technical Knowledge:

Programming (OOP)

Java Development with J2EE and/or Springboot knowledge (Advanced)

Automation testing using Selenium

Use of repository systems i.e.: AzureRrepos.

Testing of Services using automation tools such as Rest Assured (& SOAPUI).

BDD and TDD

Continuous Integration (CI) process with Jenkins/Azure.

Agile methodology and working in agile teams

Use of Maven

Use of Jira and Confluence

Exposure to Cloud technology.

Experience in building stubs

Behavioral Competencies

Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills

Guiding Team Success

Building Customer Relationships

Decision Making

Innovation

Driving for Results

High-Impact Communication

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

DevOps

Mobile frontends

Learn more/Apply for this position