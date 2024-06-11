WordPress /HTML Developer – Gauteng Sandown

  • Designing and building website front end.
  • Creation of website architecture.
  • Web hosting updates and maintenance
  • Build and management of website back end.
  • Website Form implementation:
  • Cognito forms
  • JotForms
  • Generating and manipulating different WordPress builders, themes, and plugins.
  • Code manipulation, HTML & CSS, JavaScript and PHP.
  • Monitoring the performance of the live websites.
  • WhatsApp Business ad Campaigns.
  • SEO implementation & Google analytics.
  • Technical support for in house.
  • Social media marketing.

Desired Skills:

  • WordPress
  • HTML Developer
  • BA Computer science
  • web development
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JAVASCRIPT
  • Jquery

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

A Geotech client in Johannesburg North, is seeking a talented WordPress/HTML developer to join their web development team.

The ideal candidate will have strong expertise in WordPress, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and a passion for creating visually appealing and highly functional websites. Responsibilities include developing and maintaining websites, ensuring they are responsive, user-friendly, and optimised for performance.

(Site based not remote)

